Flight Lieutenant Chinecherem Okoronkwo has been identified as one of those killed when bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Chinecherem Okoronkwo, a husband was expecting his first child with his wife after four years of marriage when tragedy struck.

Bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy’s permanent facility in Kaduna State on Tuesday, August 24, killing two officers and kidnapping another, who was later found dead.

Flt Lt. Okoronkwo was the Head of Department, Laboratory Services, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, till his death.

He got his first degree from University of Calabar where he was the General Secretary at the school’s fellowship, CASOR.

He then proceeded to the University of Nigeria where he studied Medical Laboratory Science.

The National Director of CASOR, Dr. Amaefule Emeka-Charles, mourned Okoronkwo on the fellowships Facebook group, writing: “I regret to announce the demise of Amb. Chinecherem Okoronkwo who met his untimely death on Monday, August 23, 2021, in the hands of the dreaded bandits, when they raided Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. Bro. Okoronkwo was former CASOR General Secretary and lead singer, University of Calabar and until his death, the Head, Medical Laboratory Unit, NDA Kaduna.

“Left to mourn him is his heart-broken pregnant wife who is yet to deliver their first baby, 4 years after their wedding. All Casorites and CASOR alumni are to observe a minute silence in every of their meetings in honor of the departed brother.”