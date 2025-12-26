Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season as a time for sober reflection, forgiveness, and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence....

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season as a time for sober reflection, forgiveness, and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence.

The Governor made the call while delivering his Christmas message at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Ozuh Omuma community, Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Uzodimma noted that the Christian faith emphasizes patience and endurance, particularly during periods of reform and hardship.

He explained that the ongoing economic reforms in the country, though challenging, are necessary for long-term stability.

According to him, the current situation can be likened to labour pains that precede childbirth, expressing optimism that the nation is beginning to experience signs of economic relief and recovery.