It’s a historic moment for the United States of America as the country now has its first black female vice presidential candidate in the person of California Senator, Kamala Harris.

She was chosen by Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden as his running mate on Tuesday.

Joe Biden’s decision is generating reactions from all quarters and is receiving a lot of commendation.

Former President Barack Obama has applauded Joe Biden’s selection, saying “Joe Biden nailed this decision.”

Mr. Obama described Kamala Harris as an ”ideal partner that will help Mr. Biden tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.”