The U.S. Consulate General in Nigeria has hosted a reception in Lagos to mark the 249th Independence Day of the United States of America, reaffirming the country’s commitment to deepening commercial ties and mutual prosperity with Nigeria.
Speaking at the event, Acting Consul General JoEllen Gorg welcomed an audience that included Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other top government officials, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the diplomatic corps.
“As we celebrate American independence, we also celebrate our enduring partnership with Nigeria,” Gorg said. “A partnership rooted in expanded economic opportunity, deepened commercial engagement, and long-term mutual prosperity.”
The Acting Consul General emphasised the Trump Administration’s shift towards commercial diplomacy in Africa, noting the newly launched Commercial and Investment Partnership with Nigeria — one of only five African countries selected for the initiative.
The five-year programme aims to boost trade, eliminate non-tariff barriers, and attract investment in key sectors such as agriculture, digital economy, and infrastructure.
Gorg highlighted that last year, two-way trade in goods and services between both countries stood at nearly $13 billion, with U.S. foreign direct investment in Nigeria reaching $6.5 billion — a 5.5 percent increase from 2022. Over 80 major U.S. companies are operating in Nigeria across various industries.
She also praised the role of the Nigerian diaspora in the United States, noting that the community, numbering over 750,000, plays a significant role in America’s technology, healthcare, and finance sectors.
On travel and immigration, Gorg urged Nigerians to be responsible visitors to the U.S. and to act as ambassadors of their country, saying: “We ask that all visitors to the United States adhere to our immigration laws. Please help convey this to your coworkers, your friends, and your family.”
The event concluded with an appeal to both public and private sector leaders to work collaboratively in removing trade bottlenecks and unlocking the full potential of the U.S.–Nigeria partnership.
“Let’s seize this opportunity,” she said, “The world’s eyes are on Nigeria—not just because of its size, but because of its growing influence.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu was invited to give remarks following the Consul General’s speech. The celebration was made possible with support from various sponsors and the Consulate team.
Leave a Reply