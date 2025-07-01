The U.S. Consulate General in Nigeria has hosted a reception in Lagos to mark the 249th Independence Day of the United States of America, reaffirming the country’s commitment to deepening commercial ties and mutual prosperity with Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Acting Consul General JoEllen Gorg welcomed an audience that included Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other top government officials, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the diplomatic corps.

“As we celebrate American independence, we also celebrate our enduring partnership with Nigeria,” Gorg said. “A partnership rooted in expanded economic opportunity, deepened commercial engagement, and long-term mutual prosperity.”

The Acting Consul General emphasised the Trump Administration’s shift towards commercial diplomacy in Africa, noting the newly launched Commercial and Investment Partnership with Nigeria — one of only five African countries selected for the initiative.

The five-year programme aims to boost trade, eliminate non-tariff barriers, and attract investment in key sectors such as agriculture, digital economy, and infrastructure.