The Nigeria Police have deployed two surveillance aircraft on search and rescue operations to ensure the safe return of the abducted three hundred and seventeen students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe,

The police also said the location of the abducted students has been traced.

Zamfara state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro assured that the deployment of two surveillance aircraft will fast track rescue of the school girls.

CP Yaro said the location of the abducted students has been traced and the aircraft will be deployed to the area.

The police also seek collaboration and prayers from members of the public to succeed in the task ahead.

It would be recalled the seven of the three hundred and seventeen abducted students returned home Friday night.