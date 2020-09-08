The Nigerian Army says it has killed a dreaded bandit Terwaza Akwaza popularly known as Gana that has been terrorizing Benue, Taraba and neighboring states in the last five years.

The Commander of the Four Special Forces command, Doma local government area, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama says Gana was killed on Tuesday evening when the troops of Operation Ayem Akpatuma III engaged the convoy of the bandit in Benue state.

Major General Ali Monde, disclosed this at a press conference with newsmen in Doma.

Forty members of the bandit’s group were also captured by the Nigerian Army during the encounter.

Five Ak 47 riffles, one FN riffle, ten den guns, nineteen Browning pistols among others were also recovered from the bandits.

In 2017, the Nigerian police declared Gana wanted after he was alleged to have killed “several innocent persons”.

The Benue State Government, at the time, placed a N10 million naira bounty on him and later surrendered himself for the amnesty programme.

But shortly after, he parted ways with the government then after the relationship went sour.

He is believed to be the brain behind criminal activities in Sankera geo-political zone comprising Ukum, Logo and Katsina Ala local government areas.

