UPDATED: Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to amended charge, Journalists prevented from covering proceedings

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the seven-count amended charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Mr Kanu, who was appeared before trial Justice Binta Nyako, said he was innocent of all the allegations leveled against him by the federal government after the charge was read to him in the open court.

Meanwhile operatives of the Department of State Services, refused to allow even a single journalist inside the courtroom.

Though six Journalists were intitially cleared at the main gate of the court to enter the premises, upon his arrival at the door leading to the courtroom, operatives of the secret service denied them entry.

The operatives insisted their action was based on “order from above” and no Journalist would be allowed to enter the courtroom till the end of the proceedings.

Journalists were asked to go the press center and wait till the end of the matter, after which will receive briefing on what happened.

