According to a statement signed by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, the incident occurred shortly after take-off when the aircraft developed a sudden in-flight malfunction. The pilots, demonstrating what the Air Force described as “remarkable composure,” quickly assessed the situation and manoeuvred the jet away from populated areas to prevent casualties on the ground.

After steering the aircraft to a safe distance, both pilots successfully ejected and were immediately recovered. They are currently undergoing routine medical evaluation.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, praised the crew for their discipline, bravery and sound judgement, noting that their actions averted what could have been a tragic loss of lives. He also ordered the immediate establishment of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause of the incident.

Reassuring Nigerians, the NAF reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards in its operations and to protecting both its personnel and the wider civilian population, in line with its constitutional mandate.