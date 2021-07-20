Following the arrest of Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic, security agents in Nigeria say they are yet to confirm the arrest. Some Nigerians however, have started reacting to the news

Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo, Professor Banji Akintoye, Deji Adeyanju and many more have condemned the arrest.

According to reports, Sunday Igboho was apprehended by Benin Republic security forces on Monday night at an airport in Cotonou while attempting to flee to Germany.

He is scheduled to return to Nigeria today, Tuesday.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had previously raided his residence in Ibadan and arrested many persons.

The agency asked Igboho to turn himself in to security officials after confirming that it had launched a manhunt for him.

Igboho was declared wanted and accused of stockpiling weapons, an allegation he has denied.