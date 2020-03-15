Its been about seven hours and rescue officials are still battling to put out the fire caused by an explosion at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos state.

The incident has left an unspecified number of persons dead and others injured.

Rescue operations are still ongoing by officials of the fire service, red cross and security agencies as residents try to salvage what is left of their belongings.

There are reports that a tanker was trying to offload some goods when the explosion occurred, affecting a gas station.

This led to the destruction of several buildings, as fire still rages in others, including a catholic school, with its impact felt as far as fifteen kilometres away.