Updated: EFCC arrests fake Army General over N270m fraud

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, suspected tp be a fake Army General, for an alleged N270m fraud.

The suspect, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army, allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that President Muhammadu Buhari, had shortlisted him and one other person to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

He also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

In the said letter, he was said to have also claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money to the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

The suspect also, in his bid to defraud the victim, allegedly forged several documents and the signature of the President.

He was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12.

Upon his arrest, six pump action guns, three cartridge bullets, a swagger stick and several forged documents were recovered from him.

The EFCC says the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations have been concluded.