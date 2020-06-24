A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out the suit filed by an aspirant in the PDP Governorship primaries in Edo State, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

The aspirant had approached the court seeking to bar Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the Pdp primaries.

The court decision followed an application for withdrawal of the suit filed by counsel for the plaintiff and supported by counsel for all nine defendants.

Presiding Judge Emmanuel Obile had earlier granted an application to stand down the matter to enable all counsels reach an out of court settlement

With this development, Counsel for Godwin Obaseki, Alex Ejesieme says there is no longer any impediment barring his client from participating in the PDP primaries on the 25th of June