The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu as he clocks 55.

Mr. Gbajabiamila said the Governor’s journey on mother earth has been worthwhile and that the people of Lagos State are lucky to have him at this time.

He said at 55, Babajide Sanwo-Olu already made a lot of impact in the lives of Lagosians, especially in the first year of his administration as governor.

The Speaker eulogised the leadership qualities of the Lagos State Governor, whom he described as one of the new breed of leaders.

He said Mr. Sanwo-Olu has made a lot of impact on people’s lives, especially in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.