A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has granted an application to stand down hearing into the case filed by an aspirant Omoregie Ogbeide-Hama against the conduct of the PDP Governorship primaries in Edo State.

Counsel for the plaintif, Ferdinand Orbih made the application to enable all parties in the suit reach an amicable resolution of the matter.

Counsels for all nine defendants did not oppose the application for out of court settlement and prayed the court to stand down the matter.

With no opposition to the application, the Presiding Judge, Justice Emmanuel Obile stood down the matter till 12:30pm today.