President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated Senate Building at the Borno state University, Maiduguri.

The building consists of 103 offices and a senate chamber.

The president also inaugurated a technical secondary school of 300 classrooms located at Jimtilo.

The presidential aircraft touched down at the Maiduguri Airforce base at about 10 o clock in the morning.

He was received by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum along side members of the National and state Assemblies as other officials of the Federal and state government.

The president is expected to appraise the security situation in the state and also commission some projects executed by both the state and federal governments.