Updated: Bawa is hale and hearty – EFCC

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

This is according to a statement issued by the commission’s head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren,

Mr Uwujaren said the clarification became necessary following an incident at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where the EFCC chairman was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk,” Mr Uwujaren added.