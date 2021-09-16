Man paraded for supplying fuel to bandits in Sokoto

A suspected merchant who has allegedly benefitted from the activities of armed bandits by supplying fuel and other consumables to the to the criminals has been arrested in Sokoto state.

The suspect was paraded at the Sokoto state police command headquarters alongside other suspected criminals arrested by men and officers of the command.

Sokoto state police Commissioner Kamaldeen Okunlola said the suspect was arrested with twenty three jerrycans of 50KG containing Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

The suspect was arrested along Illela road in Sokoto with the twenty three jerricans of fuel intended to be delivered to the suspected armed bandits.

Also paraded are two suspected armed bandits who have confessed to have participated in several attacks within Sokoto state and other North West Geopolitical region.

A notorious motorcycle snatcher who specializes in drugging his victims and impersonating the army have also been arrested and was among the suspected criminals paraded.

Also paraded are the four suspects arrested in connection to the circulation of the alleged threat letter send by suspected armed bandits to four communities of Dange/Shuni local government area in Sokoto state.

Meanwhile, three additional units of mobile police personnel have been sent to the Sokoto state police command to boost the fight against banditry, cattle rustling, kidnap for ransom and other criminal activities in the state.

Each of the mobile police unit is comprising of sixty three personnel making it a total of one hundred and eighty nine additional personnel to join in the fight against the security challenges in the North West Geopolitical region.

The police Commissioner said the personnel will be posted to Dange/Shuni, Tureta, and other area facing the threat of banditry and other criminal activities.