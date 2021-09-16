BREAKING: Fani-Kayode finally dumps PDP for APC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the new member of the All Progressives Congress, Femi Fani-Kayode, at the State House, Abuja.

Femi Fani-Kayode was a former minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Fani Kayode said that he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country, adding that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

He further disclosed that he was instrumental for the exit of three Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors to the APC.

The governors he mentioned were Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Bello Matawale of Zamfara State.