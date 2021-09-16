Breaking News

Bandits used abducted students, Staff as human shields during military raid – Gov. Matawalle

Bandits used abducted students, Staff as human shields during military raid - Gov. Matawalle

Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle said abductors of students and staff of government day secondary school kaya used their victims as human shields during military raid on their camps.

He said the abductors location were traced through surveillance to a deep forest and it took the victims over twelve hours to get to Gusau, the state capital after being rescued by troops.

The students and staff of government Day secondary kaya in Maradun local government, were abducted on first September 2021 in broad daylight while receiving lectures.

GDSS kaya is the third school that has been targeted by bandits in the last eight months and its students and staff abducted

The kaya school abduction was among the attacks that prompted the suspension of communication services for two weeks and restriction of movement in Zamfara to allow security operatives clear all bandit hideouts across the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle said the abductors used their victims as shields during the military raid on their camps.

Prayers and support for security operatives, according to the Governor is the only way to rid the state of criminal activities.

The seventy five students and staff rescued were reunited with their families in kaya, Maradun local government area.

The Zamfara state government assures residents that measures have been put in place to stop the recurrence of school abductions.

