Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha has been granted bail by the Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

After arguments from both counsel, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ruled that the defendant be granted bail to the tune of two million naira with two sureties.

One of the surety must be a blood relation who is resident in Lagos with evidence of paying income tax in the last three years while the other must be a legal practitioner who must deposit his bar certificate.

The defendant must also deposit a bond of one million in the account of the court registrar.

Baba Ijesha was arraigned earlier today at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

where he pleaded not guilty to a six count charge of allegedly assaulting a minor.