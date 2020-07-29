Three people have been reported dead after a gas explosion hit Ajao Estate, less than five kilometres toMurtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

TVC News gathered that the incident which occured at about 7pm Tuesday was caused by a panel beater’s gas in its workshop near a roll of 12 shops.

JUST IN: Gory sights as cooking gas explosion hits Ajao Estate in Lagos pic.twitter.com/9TYBk2U9B1 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) July 28, 2020

Two people were also injured, one was immediately resuscitated while the other is in hospital with severe burns. 7 shops were partially affected.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred while the technician was trying to light up his Oxycytelene flame popularly known as cabad’s cylinder .

Mangled and dismembered bodies of those that died could be seen in the rubbles left behind by the explosion.

It was also gathered that four first responders at the scene sustained injuries.