Updated: 28-year-old female lawyer nominated commissioner in Nasarawa

A 28 year old female lawyer, Hannah Bala, has been nominated as a Commissioner by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The nomination of the female lawyer was announced at the state House of Assembly by the Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe.

This follows the presentation of fifteen commissioner nominees to the assembly for consideration.

Speaking on her nomination, the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule through his Chief Press Secretary, said the decision is to encourage and ensure active participation of the youths in governance.

Hannah graduated from the Nasarawa State University Keffi in 2016 and proceeded to the Nigerian law school where she graduated in 2018.