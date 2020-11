At least two persons were shot in Ode-Irele of Irele local government area in Ondo State on Thursday, when armed robbers attacked a Bank .

The two victims, according eyewitnesses sustained gunshot injuries

The Robbers reportedly arrived the Bank around 4pm and operated for 47 minutes.

Spokesperson of the State Police command, Mr. Tee-leo Ikoro, while reacting to the incident said he is yet to confirm it from the Divisional Police Officer in the Town.