Update: Reps tell Buhari to declare Bandits as Terrorists

Hours after the Senate called on President Muhamamdu Buhari to declare ravaging bandits as terrorists, the House of Representatives has towed the same path.

The motion moved by Babajimi Benson from Lagos state received massive support from the members and was unanimously adopted.

The lawmakers also want the authorities to declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrested for prosecution.

The House says taking such actions will serve as added impetus to the vigour of security personnel in the fight against terrorism.

The House also urged Mr. President to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit delivered to him in July.