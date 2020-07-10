The lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh, is dead.

He died Friday morning after a brief illness.

Mr Braimoh was the chairman of the committee on information until his his death.

He was a former chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area.

Mr Braimoh was from the same senatorial district as a late senator, Bayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District until his death in June.

Mr Osinowo had represented Kosofe Constituency 1 at the Lagos assembly for more than three terms until his election into the Senate in 2019, replacing Gbenga Ashafa.

It would be recalled that on June 16, Mr Braimoh had written a poem in honour of the late senator, whom he described as his leader and mentor.