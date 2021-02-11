Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially announced the death of the First Civilian governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The elder statesman died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 91.

Announcing the death, governor Sanwo-Olu described late Jakande as a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator.

“With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.”