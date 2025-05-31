The death toll from the recent Mokwa flood in Niger state has grown to 151, with more than 3,000 people displaced and 503 homes affected.

Properties worth millions were lost due to the widespread devastation caused by the heavy flood.

The flood, triggered by heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday, left several people missing — including children.

Sections of the railway line have been washed away, along with houses and farmlands.

21 bodies were recovered while the Niger State Emergency Management Agency confirms that the disaster hit Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa communities in Mokwa town.

The federal government, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and others have commiserated with the Niger state government as well as residents on the devastating flood disaster.