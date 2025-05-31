The United Nations is issuing its starkest warning yet about the crisis in Gaza — calling it the “hungriest place on Earth.”

The entire population is now at risk of famine, with food aid blocked, children starving, and desperate families forced to flee their homes.

As Israel continues its military campaign, basic aid is struggling to reach the people who need it most.

In Gaza, hunger is now everywhere. The United Nations says not a single person is safe from famine.

The UN says only a fraction of the aid approved by Israel is actually reaching Gaza. Of 900 trucks cleared to enter from Kerem Shalom, fewer than 600 have been offloaded — and even less distributed.

In the north, no aid has arrived in days. In the south, supplies are so limited that people wait for hours and often leave empty-handed.

Israel is now backing a U.S.-linked group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, to distribute aid — but the UN and other agencies refuse to work with it, calling it non-neutral and discriminatory.

With no proper food, parents are giving their children only water — just to ease their hunger pains.

The UN says even the aid that’s getting through is having “very little impact” — and warns that famine could hit Gaza at any moment if full humanitarian access isn’t restored immediately.

For many, the only thing they’re holding on to is hope — and even that is running out.