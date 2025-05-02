Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has praised a minerals deal negotiated with the United States as “an important milestone” in relations with Washington, and he addressed the pact with the European Union’s top diplomat.

The agreement, which was extensively touted by US President Donald Trump and signed on Wednesday in Washington, will grant the US priority access to new Ukrainian mining licences and fund investment in Ukraine’s rehabilitation.

“This marks an important milestone in (the) Ukraine–US strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s economy and security,” Sybiha wrote on X.

Andrii Sybiha said he had informed EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the signing of the agreement and that they had discussed moves to “coordinate steps ahead of important international events.”

“We discussed recent diplomatic efforts and the next steps to achieve a fair and lasting peace,” Sybiha said.

The accord signed on Wednesday establishes a joint investment fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction as Trump tries to secure a peace settlement in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The agreement is also central to Kyiv’s efforts to mend ties with Trump and the White House, which frayed after he took office in January.