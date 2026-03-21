Presidential aide Daniel Bwala has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent trip to the United Kingdom (UK), describing it as a deliberate effort to strengthen Nigeria’s global position and attract investment. Tinubu had travelled to the UK earlier in the week on a state visit at the invitation of King…...

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent trip to the United Kingdom (UK), describing it as a deliberate effort to strengthen Nigeria’s global position and attract investment.

Tinubu had travelled to the UK earlier in the week on a state visit at the invitation of King Charles III, in what officials described as one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between both countries in decades.

The visit, which lasted two days, has drawn criticism from opposition figures who questioned the president’s absence amid ongoing security and economic challenges at home.

However, Bwala insisted the trip was necessary for Nigeria’s long-term development.

Reacting to the criticism in a post on X, Bwala said, “Some people are saying: Why go to the UK? Look, I hope you all know that you don’t grow and develop Nigeria by sitting at home and waiting.”

He added that the visit was focused on expanding opportunities for Nigerians, noting, “This visit is about opening doors: more investment, more jobs, and more opportunities for our people. His Majesty, King Charles, has shown a practical commitment to partner with Nigeria in areas of mutual trust.

“President Tinubu is making sure Nigeria is seen, heard, and respected on the world stage. That’s how you move a country forward, not by staying quiet.”

Speaking separately in an interview with the BBC, Bwala emphasised the timing of the trip, saying it provided a platform to showcase Nigeria’s ongoing reforms to the international community.

“It is a long time coming. But I think the king chose the right time. At this time in Nigeria, we have a lot to tell the world of the effort we are making in putting the nation’s economy on a better trajectory,” he said.

According to him, the administration isleveraging such high-level engagements to deepen economic reforms and enhance security cooperation with key partners, particularly the United Kingdom.