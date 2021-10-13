Breaking News

UK Parliamentarians, investors from Africa launch ‘UNLOCK AFRICA’ Project in Westminster

'UNLOCK AFRICA' Project in Westminster, London

UK parliamentarians and business investors from African nation states on Wednesday launched the ‘UNLOCK AFRICA’ Project in the House of Commons in Westminster, London

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello is in attendance to persuade investors of the state many investment opportunities.

The Governor expressed delight over the re-establishment of an economic and commercial link between the United Kingdom and Africa, which had previously deteriorated over time.

He recounted how, years ago, the gradual withdrawal of British interests in Africa forced the region to search elsewhere for trade and investment opportunities and partnerships, particularly with Asians.

He also emphasised that doing business with British companies provides greater assurance and confidence due to the country’s robust legal and financial systems, as well as fairness and equity in all financial interactions.

While giving an overview of the Unlock Africa Project, Andrew Boff, Chairman of Africa House London, explained that multinational companies are involved in the UK-Africa trade space, and that the project will create direct trade for sustainable wealth development between the UK and African countries.

RT. Hon Sir Duncan Smith (MP), one of the event’s Guest Speakers and sponsor/host, stated that the forum helps UK and African enterprises to trade more successfully, give support, information, and allocate resources for ease of access to business partners, and avoid potential trading hazards.

 

