UK Government changes vaccination policy for Nigerian travellers

President Muhammadu Buhari receiving Covid-19 vaccine

The United Kingdom has announced that fully vaccinated Nigerian travellers to England will not need to take a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days as previously required, with effect from Monday, October 11.

This policy, according to the British High Commission, applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

In a statement by the commission titled, ‘UK changes travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria,’ the British High Commission said the traveller must also have a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government which is the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The Statement reads in part “From Monday, 11 October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days, although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test.

“This policy applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson). Fully vaccinated means that you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England.

“The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. You must be able to prove that you have been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and have valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government: (for Nigeria, the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency are recognised).”

It however said the unvaccinated Nigerian traveller to England is still required to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test – to be taken three days before travel, book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival and complete a passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before arrival.

The statement also quoted the acting British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, as saying, “The exemption of fully-vaccinated Nigerians travelling to the UK from providing a pre-departure test and self-isolating for 10 days, is a very welcome development.

