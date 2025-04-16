Forecasters anticipate that the UK will enjoy the warmest day of the year later this month, with temperatures expected to exceed those in Hawaii.

Weather experts predict highs of up to 26°C on Sunday, April 27th, particularly across parts of eastern England.

Warm air from the Atlantic is heading eastward, causing temperatures to rise.

This will be a significant change from the milder weather that was prevalent throughout the UK earlier in the month.

Temperatures in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire are predicted to be the highest by Metdesk meteorologists, who provide data to the meteorological website Ventusky.

In comparison, many areas in Hawaii, located almost 7,000 miles away, are forecast to see maximum temperatures of around 20°C, with some parts of the island of Hawaiʻi predicted to drop to 15°C – more than 10°C cooler than the UK’s expected high.

The anticipated warm spell will come as a stark contrast to the much cooler weather experienced across the country in mid-April.

On Monday, 14 April, the Met Office recorded a low of -2.5°C in South Newington, Oxfordshire.

Temperatures also dipped below freezing in Northumberland, North Yorkshire, Herefordshire, and other areas.

Earlier this month, a brief heatwave brought temperatures close to 24°C, but much of this week has seen a return to cooler, unsettled weather, including rain and cloudy skies.

The drier spell also led to wildfires in Northern Ireland and Scotland, highlighting the volatility of spring weather patterns.

The expected return of warmer weather is well-timed for families across the country, as it coincides with the Easter school holidays.

The Met Office expects temperatures to rise steadily across the UK in the days leading up to Sunday 27 April, with parts of West Yorkshire and other inland areas also forecast to experience highs of around 20°C.