The University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital has suspended Professor Alakija Salami, a senior consultant at the hospital, over the controversy surrounding a COVID-19 patient who died last week.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq had accused the hospital authorities of breach of trust and called for the suspension of everyone involved in the professional misconduct.

Two cases of the disease have now been confirmed in the state, who are the wife of the late UK returnee while the second case is another UK returnee.

According to the hospital’s director of administration, David Odaibo, Professor Salami was indicted for his unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of the suspected person.

Meanwhile, reports say the government has been able to trace at least 75 persons that had contact with the suspected and confirmed cases in the state.