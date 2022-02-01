U.S expands visa services to assist non-immigrant visa applicants in Nigeria

U.S. has expanded visa services to assist non-immigrant visa applicants in Nigeria who will meet up with the conditions for visa renewal.

The US Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller made this known during a press conference in Lagos.

Advertisement

She says the new application procedure begins this February at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos and is expected to extend to the U. S. Embassy in Abuja Shortly.

This is open to about 10,000 applicants in February as limited No-interview Visa renewals are available.

Advertisement

Applicants are advised to stop patronising vendors or agents but to visit https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/ or www.ustraveldocs.com/ng for application details and conditions.