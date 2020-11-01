U.S President Donald Trump, challenger Joe Biden and their top agents passed through crucial States in the industrial Midwest and coastal southeast on Saturday, pressing closing arguments before the presidential election.

Donald Trump will rally voters Sunday with an exhausting schedule in toss-up states Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania, a key battleground likely to play a crucial role in Tuesday’s election.

Donald Trump warned of “bedlam in our country” if no clear winner emerges quickly in Tuesday’s election, saying, without evidence, that it could take weeks to sort out a result and that “very bad things” could happen in the interim.

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden told supporters it was “time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home.”

Trump focused Saturday on Pennsylvania — “the state where the story of American independence began,” he said in the small city of Newtown, the first of four stops in that state amid a frenetic final sprint.

Biden made his first joint appearance of the campaign with his former boss Barack Obama in Flint, Michigan as they scrambled to boost turnout in a state Trump carried by a razor-thin margin in 2016.

Obama made some punches in Flint and Detroit, saying that 140,000 Americans would have been saved if the president approached a pandemic similar to Canada.

“This isn’t just a contest to call each other’s names,” the former U.S president said.

“This is not a sporting event. This is life or death.”

A record 90 million early votes have already been cast, as the bruising contest heads toward the biggest turnout in at least a century even with the devastating effect of the Coronavirus.

The virus has killed more than 230,000 Americans, ravaged the world’s largest economy and is infecting record numbers of people across the US.