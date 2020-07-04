Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, (37), a.k.a. “Ray Hushpuppi”, would be facing charges bordering on money laundering, the United States Department of Justice has said.

According to a statement by the U.S. Justice department, it said Hushpuppi was involved in ” Conspiring to Launder Hundreds of Millions of Dollars from Cybercrime Schemes.”

” A Dubai resident who flaunted his extravagant lifestyle on social media has arrived in the United States to face criminal charges alleging he conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams, including schemes targeting a U.S. law firm, a foreign bank and an English Premier League soccer club,” it stated citing an FBI statement.

Hushpuppi was apprehended in June by UAE law enforcement officials, who according to a video footage, have been trailing his activities for a while.

He was eventually handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI).

According to the U.S. department of Justice, having been arraigned at a Chicago court, “he is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks.”

If convicted of conspiracy to engage in money laundering, Abbas would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.