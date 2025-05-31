U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is sounding the alarm over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, calling the threat “real” and possibly “imminent.”

He made the comments at a major defense summit in Singapore — and urged U.S. allies in the region to prepare.

Pete Hegseth told leaders at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China is actively preparing its military — and could be capable of invading Taiwan by 2027.

China sees Taiwan as its territory and hasn’t ruled out using force. U.S. officials say Beijing’s military build-up and daily exercises suggest it’s getting ready.

Any attempt by Communist China to conquer Taiwan by force would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world.”

Hegseth urged regional allies to ramp up defense spending and deepen coordination with the U.S. He insisted Washington won’t back down — or leave its allies behind.

But China skipped its headline speech at the summit, sending only a low-level delegation — and offering no public response to Hegseth’s remarks.

With diplomacy in limbo, the U.S. is making it clear — it’s staying in Asia, and watching China’s next move.

In February, he warned Europe against treating America like a ‘sucker’ while addressing a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

On Friday, while delivering the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, French President Emmanuel Macron said Hegseth was justified in asking Europe to increase its own defense spending.