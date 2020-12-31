The man thought to be the deadliest serial killer in the history of the United states has died at the age of 80.

Samuel Little who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country was pronounced dead at a hospital outside the California prison where he was serving three life sentences at 4:53 a.m. on Wednesday.

An official cause of death is yet to be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Little was said to have targeted women from vulnerable groups, including those involved in sex work or suffering from drug addiction.

According to the FBI, Little denied the murders for years but eventually made a “breathtaking number of confessions” to Texas Ranger James Holland in 2018.