Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in separate midnight crashes in Lagos on Monday, prompting the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to warn motorists against reckless speeding.

According to LASTMA, the first fatal accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at Otedola Bridge inward Berger on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, where an unregistered vehicle rammed into a moving trailer at high speed.

The force of the collision killed both occupants of the car on the spot. The trailer driver reportedly fled with the vehicle immediately after the crash.

LASTMA’s 24-hour Night-Gang Team, stationed along the Otedola corridor for overnight surveillance, arrived quickly to clear the bodies from the road and remove the wreckage to prevent further danger.

Officers of the Isheri Police Division also provided security, while officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU) evacuated the remains in line with emergency protocols.

A second accident was recorded around 5:00 a.m. on the Third Mainland Bridge, near the UNILAG waterfront, inward Lagos Island.

The crash involved an empty tanker and a pure-water distribution van with registration number SMK 67 XH.

Two occupants sustained serious injuries and received immediate first aid from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) before being taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Despite the severity of both incidents, LASTMA officers continued to manage traffic across the affected corridors to ensure motorists’ safety and prevent additional hazards.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condoled with the families of the deceased, describing the fatalities as avoidable and caused by reckless speeding and disregard for traffic regulations.

This was disclosed in a satement by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, LASTMA.

He stressed that strict adherence to approved speed limits remains essential to preventing needless tragedies.

Bakare-Oki praised the swift response of LASTMA’s Night-Gang Teams and reaffirmed that the agency will maintain its 24-hour surveillance and rapid-response operations across Lagos into the coming year, in line with the state government’s commitment to public safety and orderly traffic flow.