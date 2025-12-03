The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has restated its zero-tolerance policy on one-way driving following a fatal incident that claimed the life of a Federal Fire Service officer at Abule-Ado, along the Trade Fair–inward Abule-Ado service lane....

In a statement LASTMA said preliminary findings showed that a commercial motorcyclist, who was riding against traffic at high speed, struck the firefighter as he attempted to cross the expressway.

The impact triggered confusion on the road, during which an oncoming Shacman truck (registration number JJJ 919 YK), laden with sand, was unable to brake in time, leading to the fatality.

LASTMA officers deployed to the Trade Fair corridor were said to have responded swiftly, cordoning off the area and ensuring the safety of other road users.

They also alerted the Onireke Police Division, whose operatives promptly arrived to begin investigations and secure the scene.

According to the agency, both the motorcyclist and the truck driver fled the scene before they could be apprehended.

The firefighter’s remains were later evacuated by his colleagues from the Federal Fire Service with an official ambulance.

The impounded truck was handed over to security personnel for further investigation.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of the agency’s support during what he described as a deeply distressing period.

He expressed concern over the recurring menace of motorists and commercial motorcyclists driving against traffic, warning that the state would continue to enforce strict penalties to deter such violations.

He urged road users to obey traffic signs and comply with speed limits, stressing that adherence to regulations is essential to preserving human life.

LASTMA reaffirmed its commitment to safety, enforcement, and promoting a more disciplined motoring culture across Lagos.