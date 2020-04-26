Borno state high powered Committee on Covid-19 has called on residents of Maiduguri to be alert as 2 positive patients are on the run.

According to them the Two patients, Abbas Kaka Hassan, a 24 year-old male and Hauwa Mohammed, 42 year-old female, are on the run after testing positive to Covid-19 at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in the metropolis.

Borno’s commissioner of health and secretary to the state’s high powered response team for the prevention and control of covid-19, Dr Salisu Kwayabura announced this at the team’s daily media briefings which held on Sunday at the government house in Maiduguri.

The commissioner said the male patient (Abbas) was in initial telephone contact with the response team after his sample was collected, eventually switched off his phone when he learnt he tested positive.

He also said a phone number through which the patient’s mother was in touch with the team, has also been switched off.

Dr. Salisu Kwaya Bura noted that a diligent surveillance and investigation team is working very hard to track the patient and further called on anyone who tests positive of the disease not to regard it as a death sentence as majority of those who test positive have recovered from the disease.

He called on citizens to take serious preventive measures across the state