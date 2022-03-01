Tunde Kelani to produce fIlm based on Fuji icon, Ayinde Barrister

Veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani has announced plans to produce a new movie immortalising late Fuji icon Ayinde Barrister.

Kelani recently unveiled plans for the new project during the grand finale of a festival organised to celebrate the life and achievements of the musician.

The movie producer said the forthcoming project, unofficially titled ‘Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’, would help spotlight the late musician’s contribution to the growth of Fuji music.

Born Sikiru Ayinde Balogun, Ayinde Barrister passed away on December 16, 2010, in the United Kingdom after a brief battle with an undisclosed illness.

Kelani’s announcement comes in the wake of the success of ‘Ayinla’, a biopic on late Apala singer Ayinla Omowura which was met with positive reviews.