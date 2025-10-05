President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Eluonye Irabor, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on October 5, 2025. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made available...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Eluonye Irabor, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on October 5, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made available to TVC on Sunday.

General Irabor held the position of CDS, the highest-ranking military position in Nigeria, during the height of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. He hails from Ika South Local Government in Delta State.

President Tinubu highlights Irabor’s patriotic service to the country and leadership within the military.

The President describes General Irabor as a true war commander and defender.

“He was courageous. General Irabor remains one of the most remarkable soldiers this country has ever produced, President Tinubu remarks.

The President commends Irabor for his book on Boko Haram, which was launched last Friday in Abuja. He says it would help the country understand the Boko Haram menace and deal with it and other similar security challenges.

General Irabor said during the book launch that the publication was for soul-searching and not an indictment of anyone.

Tinubu wishes Irabor many years of good health and invaluable services to the nation.