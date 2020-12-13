Troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE have inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) that attempted to attack Askira Uba in Borno State.

The terrorists who were suspected to have come from Sambisa Forest, mounted on over 15 gun trucks and approached the town from different directions simultaneously but the Troops responded and engaged the criminals with superior fire power.

The terrorists according to a press release signed by the deputy director of Army public relations of 7 division Maiduguri, Ado Isa, suffered huge losses both in men, materials and equipment.

Troops captured 4 gun trucks from the criminals while some additional gun trucks were also destroyed by the Air Task Force that responded swiftly while Scores of the terrorists were killed and over 20 terrorists dead bodies were counted.

3 boxer motorcycles, 3 Anti Aircraft Guns, 2 PKT Machine Guns, 10 AK 47 Rifles and 13 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bombs as well as large cache of ammunition and other weapons were captured from the terrorists among others with one soldier paying the supreme sacrifice while two others were wounded during the encounter and are stable/responding to treatment.

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the guidance of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai will according to the release continue to sustain the aggressive, offensive posture to rid the entire North East of remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals, rapists and marauders.