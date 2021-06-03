Troops has repelled attack on Fulani settlement in the outskirt of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara state by suspected armed bandits.

The heavily armed men stormed the settlement Wednesday evening in their hundreds with the intention to unleash mayhem on the people and cart away their cattle and other valuable items

Police tactical operatives keeping watch on the area were alerted of the criminals move and swift into action

A press statement signed by the Zamfara Police Spokesperson Shehu Mohammed says, Combine Police team in Collaboration with the military mobilized to the scene and engaged the hoodlums to a gun duel, as a result, they scampered to the forest and escaped with possible gun shot wounds.

The statement adds that all the rustled cows were recovered and rigorous confidence building patrol is being sustained to avert any attempt by the bandits to regroup for another onslaught.

Advertisement

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara Hussaini Rabiu commend the joint security operatives for the resilience and urged them to sustain the tempo until lasting peace is restored in Zamfara

CP Hussaini further called on the general public to continue to support the Police and other security agencies in the current fight against criminal elements in the State.

These Successes by the troops is coming less than twelve hours after the Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle reaffirmed his support to the presidential order to shoot on sight any person or group seen carrying guns other than government approved security agencies.