Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity, operating in Katsina and Zamfara states have killed one bandit, arrested twenty eight suspects and foiled attack on Dandume and Dayau communities there.

The troops also destroyed criminal hideouts, rescued kidnap victims, recovered arms and hard drugs.

A press statement signed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko says the successes were recorded when troops invade some bandit hideouts.

He said some bandits escaped with gunshot wounds while ammunition, motorcycles and illicit drugs were recovered from the bandits.

Brigadier General Onyeuko appeals to locals in the troubled areas to continue to support troops in its quest to rid the zone of criminality.