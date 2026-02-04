Troops of the Nigerian Army have recorded significant success in recent nationwide operations, neutralizing 32 Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, dismantling terrorist camps, and rescuing 70 kidnap victims over the past three weeks. In a Wednesday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Med...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recorded significant success in recent nationwide operations, neutralizing 32 Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, dismantling terrorist camps, and rescuing 70 kidnap victims over the past three weeks.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation, the intelligence-led attacks were carried out by troops attached to the Operation Hadin Kai and codenamed Operation Desert Sanity V.

The statement reads, “Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), recorded a major operational breakthrough following a carefully coordinated operations in the last 2 weeks leading to the capture and destruction of notorious ISWAP terrorists detention facility deep within the forested Timbuktu Triangle in Gujba Local Government Area.

“The development marks a significant advance into areas long considered beyond the reach of security forces and underscores the growing effectiveness and sustainability of ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

“The operation was conducted as part of Operation DESERT SANITY V, following sustained offensive pressure and intelligence-led manoeuvres that forced terrorist elements to abandon critical facilities deep within their strongholds.

“Their exposure and destruction clearly demonstrate that troops of OPHK have advanced well into inner sanctuaries of ISWAP terrorists denying the group both physical space and psychological advantage.”

According to the statement, troops uncovered and destroyed three major terrorists detention facilities concealed within the Timbuktu Triangle forest which stretches across Borno and Yobe states in the operation which began from 21st of January 2026 till date.

The statement further reads, “Preliminary assessments indicated that the facilities had the capacity to hold up to 300 detainees, highlighting their strategic importance to ISWAP terrorists operational and coercive framework. Further findings indicated that sustained offensive action by troops directly led to the escape of over 70 captives previously held by the terrorists. This was corroborated by many of the escaped captives who later resurfaced in several villages like Goniri, Buratai and Mandaragirau among others.

“One of the escapees, Malam Jidda Ba Jidda, a native of Kufi village near Buratai in Biu LGA who was abducted on 22 December 2025, disclosed that he escaped during the gun duel between the terrorists and advancing troops in the Timbuktu Triangle.

“During the series of encounters in the Timbuktu Triangle, ISWAP suffered significant combat losses, with no fewer than 32 fighters neutralised, including 2 Qaids and 3 Munzirs, while several others sustained serious injuries during fierce engagements with troops”

The statement added that following thorough clearance of the area, the three detention facilities were demolished, permanently denying ISWAP the ability to reuse or reoccupy the site.

The army further disclosed that the operation was conducted successfully and without incident, reflecting the resilience, professionalism, discipline and combat effectiveness of the troops of OPHK.

“The destruction of the detention camp marks more than a tactical victory. It degrades ISWAP’s internal enforcement mechanisms, disrupts the terrorists ability to detain and collect ransom from civilians, and further constricts their freedom of action.

“The escape of a large number of detainees not only deprives the terrorists of a key tool of funding, but also undermines their control over local populations while potentially providing valuable intelligence and testimonies that can aid ongoing operations,” the statement concluded.