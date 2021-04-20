Troops of Operation Safe Haven keeping the peace in parts of Southern Kaduna and Plateau state have arrested a suspected bandit in Jagindi, that’s in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.

The suspect, Hussaini Damina is wanted for spare heading attacks on Ungwan Bido community which led to the death of six persons in 2020.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in Kaduna state Samuel Aruwan says Damina is an associate of another notorious bandit gang which was arrested earlier this month.

He says the troops also foiled attempts to kidnap commuters along the troubled Udawa-Buruku road in Chikun local government area.

The bandits barricaded the road and opened fire on a truck loaded with twenty two tricycles.

The Kaduna State Government says efforts are ongoing to trail the fleeing criminals.

It assures residents of its readiness to protect lives and properties in the state.