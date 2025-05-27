Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), backed by air support, have successfully repelled a Boko Haram/ISWAP attack on New Marte in Borno State, neutralising dozens of terrorists and recovering weapons.

The early morning assault was thwarted by personnel of the 24 Task Force Brigade Garrison and the 134 Special Forces Battalion, who mounted a strong defence against the attempted infiltration.

A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, during which the Air Component delivered precision airstrikes after conducting real-time Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

Two soldiers sadly lost their lives during the encounter.

In the aftermath, troops recovered an abandoned Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) hidden in an SUV, as well as several motorcycles destroyed during the fighting. Numerous terrorist corpses were discovered, with blood trails indicating that many others sustained injuries while fleeing.

In a related development, troops also repelled an attempted attack on the Forward Operating Base in Kumshe, further inflicting losses on the insurgents.

Military authorities reaffirmed their resolve to maintain relentless pressure on terrorist elements, pledging to deny them freedom of movement and to restore peace and normalcy in the region, in line with OPHK’s operational mandate.